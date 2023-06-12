While Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov never met in the octagon, their legacies have often been compared to one another. After 'do Bronx' finished Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 and picked up his 20th stoppage win in the promotion, fans once again debated which fighter ranks highest on the list of greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

Twitter user @WonderbreadMMA kicked off the debate by claiming:

"Charles Oliveira is higher on the GOAT list than Khabib Nurmagomedov"

@LordSportsPicks claimed that Nurmagomedov has not done much besides beating Conor McGregor:

"Khabib is a fake Goat, he literally left when the division was peaking Lol Beating conor once is not enough"

@flemmingmiguel noted that the No.1-ranked lightweight has more finishes, 20, than the UFC Hall of Famer had fights in the promotion, 13:

"Oliveira has more finishes in the ufc than Khabib had fights in the ufc, let that sink in…"

@kadariennn responded by pointing out that 'The Eagle' never lost:

"Khabib could’ve fought for 10 more years and still wouldn’t have had as many losses as Charles"

@joshmcreddd claimed Nurmagomedov did not face the type of talent that Oliveira has:

"Khabib fought tomato cans for his whole career then had 4-5 actual competitors Charles been fighting the top of the division for last 2 years that alone makes him higher"

@Zito31783581 stated:

"Khabib really must be the standard if y’all compare him every fight"

Check out the best tweets from the debate amongst fans below:

Could Khabib Nurmagomedov be in Islam Makhachev's corner for the Charles Oliveira rematch?

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from coaching after helping Islam Makhachev defeat Charles Oliveira to claim the lightweight title at UFC 280. UFC president Dana White hinted that a rematch could be on the horizon after 'do Bronx' defeated Beneil Dariush at UFC 289.

#UFC289



"Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.” Dana White says he's "excited" for Charles Oliveira to rematch Islam Makhachev"Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.” Dana White says he's "excited" for Charles Oliveira to rematch Islam Makhachev 👀 #UFC289 "Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.” https://t.co/7sxTBAPjIn

While 'The Eagle' did not corner his longtime teammate in his UFC 284 title defense against Alexander Volkanovski, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier hinted that Nurmagomedov is back training at American Kickboxing Academy. Speaking to Makhachev on Daniel Cormier Check-In, the former double champ stated:

"So all the boys are back at AKA. Khabib is back and Khabib is looking skinny, bro. Khabib lost some real weight, like since I seen him last time. Khabib looks real skinny. He looked real thin. He's training hard."

While Nurmagomedov being back in the gym does not suggest that he is returning to coaching, it could be a step in that direction.

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (3:04):

