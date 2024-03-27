"Beautiful girl" - Fans in awe as Sammy-Jo Luxton poses in a multi-colored swimsuit

Sammy-Jo Luxton recently dazzled her social media followers with a stunning snapshot showcasing a multi-colored swimsuit. She also shared a training video in the same post, and in the caption, wrote:

"Working away in Thailand has been fun, but get me back to Manchester… I’ve got a fight camp to get started."

The 24-year-old Muay Thai fighter adeptly utilizes her significant fan base of over 153K followers across diverse social media platforms, such as X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, to endorse her exclusive content on the subscription-based adult content platform, OnlyF*ns.

Fans showered Luxton's post with an outpouring of affectionate and adoring reactions.

'Ghetto Cinderella' recently secured a quick head-kick knockout victory over Agata Truskolaska in a flyweight bout on the main card of FCC 37 earlier this month. This triumph follows her MMA debut last December, where she dominated with a first-round TKO against Jodie Gormley.

What caused the cancellation of Sammy-Jo Luxton's PFL debut?

Last August, Sammy-Jo Luxton revealed that she had been diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer, which resulted in the cancellation of her debut in the PFL. The illness was detected after she had already begun her training camp for the bout.

She shared a statement on social media which read:

"You may have seen I'm not on the Paris PFL card. Unfortunately, I haven't been well and got diagnosed with melanoma. The lesions are on my feet, so unfortunately, after the surgery, I won't be able to kick or grapple until healed. I am truly gutted as my whole year has been preparing for this moment, for something out of my control to take it from me."

'Ghetto Cinderella' brings notable expertise in striking, holding accolades in both amateur and professional kickboxing, as well as Muay Thai. According to Awakening Fighters, Luxton's record stands at 48-4, comprising three triumphs in Muay Thai fights and the remaining 49 in junior K1 (kickboxing) competitions, including a 45-4 record.