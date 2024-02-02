"Because of that very circumstance" - Jon Anik explains why Ilia Topuria is being considered Alexander Volkanovski's toughest test yet

Jon Anik weighed in on the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria matchup for UFC 298. He detailed on The Sitdown w/ Malik Wright podcast why many believe that Topuria represents the most difficult challenge Volkanovski has faced thus far in his featherweight title reign.

However, the UFC color commentator was careful to differentiate himself from the rest, claiming to have no concerns for 'The Great' in the latter's upcoming featherweight title defense.

"Volkanovski had to, sort of, step up for the promotion there against Islam Makhachev, but I think part of the reason why people believe, on paper, this is his toughest title defense is because of that very circumstance, coming off a head kick knockout loss. I don't really worry too much about it."

Check out Jon Anik's thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski (14:25):

The featherweight champion's recent knockout loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 is one that many are taking into account. Besides the psychological drawbacks that are common among fighters coming off knockout losses, fans are more concerned over the state of Volkanovski's chin.

His bout with Topuria will take place a little under four months since his knockout loss to Makhachev, which occurred on Oct. 21, 2023. It is the opinion of many that Volkanovski is returning too early, especially against a known knockout artist like Topuria, who is determined to finish him.

Others have also expressed concern over Volkanovski's age, as he is 35 years old, which is around the time when many fighters in the lower divisions start undergoing physical declines.

Alexander Volkanovski has been a champion at lightweight and welterweight, just not in the UFC

Given that he is currently at the top of the UFC featherweight division, some fans may be surprised to learn that Alexander Volkanovski has held championship gold at both lightweight and even welterweight. However, those title runs occurred outside of the UFC during his days on the Australian regional scene.

He is a former Cage Conquest and Roshambo MMA welterweight champion. Meanwhile, he won lightweight titles at Roshambo MMA, AFC and Wollongong Wars. Despite a valiant effort, he was unable to repeat this level of success in the UFC, having failed at lightweight and making no attempt at welterweight.