"Been kissing Nina too much" - Dillon Danis digs out Logan Paul's 'p**is on my face' video and turns it against him

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis is infamous in mixed martial arts circles for being a troll. So it is no wonder that the jiu-jitsu practitioner is keeping up with his mind games in the lead-up to his boxing fight against social media celebrity Logan Paul.

Danis and Paul are scheduled to face each other on Saturday, October 14, at the Manchester Arena in the UK, and 'El Jefe' is hot on 'The Maverick's' heels, constantly trying to get in his head by trolling his fiance, Nina Agdal.

In the latest of his attempts, the 30-year-old dug up an embarrassing old video of Paul and used it to suggest that Agdal has been rather promiscuous in the past.

Reacting to the video, Danis wrote:

"Logan’s been kissing Nina too much."

This is far from the first time Danis has taken aim at Logan Paul's fiancee. From suggesting she is unfaithful to 'The Maverick' to claiming that she looks like WWE superstar Edge, the MMA fighter clearly sees the Danish model as his trolling trump card against the YouTube superstar.

Although 'El Jefe' holds an MMA record of 2-0, he has yet to step into the ring as a professional boxer. While Paul's pro boxing resume of 0-1 is nothing to brag about, he fought to draw against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in 2021.

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: 'The Maverick' responds to 'El Jefe's' attack on his fiancee

It looks like YouTube celebrity Logan Paul has extra motivation to beat up Dillon Danis on October 14. At a recent media event for the fight, 'The Maverick' touched up on Danis' incessant trolling efforts against his fiancee.

During the segment, Paul blasted Danis for his "grotesque" attempts at shaming Nina Agdal using untrue narratives. Paul said:

"He's decided to make this fight completely about my fiancee with untrue narratives, photoshopped images. He is a vile grotesque human being who's devoted his entire life to stalking a woman and plastering her on his social media... My fiancee, sweetheart angel Nina is a uqueen... I'm going to handle it [Danis' disrespect], because I'm just starting to cook bro."

Catch Logan Paul's comments on Dillon Danis below: