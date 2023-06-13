"Before: Leo DiCaprio - After: Nate Díaz" - Fans hilariously react to rare pictures of MMA legends in their early years

Fans are hilariously reacting to some rare pictures of MMA legends from their younger years to what they look like now, with some going through a noticeable transformation.

MMA Uncensored posted a series a photos of MMA legends side-by-side with their younger selves. Fans took to the comment section to comment on the legends featured, with Nate Diaz receiving plenty of comments for how he looked before his UFC career.

Fans wrote:

"Before: Leo DiCaprio - After: Nate Díaz...He could have been a movie actor but he chose to fight. He did a double in the titanic movie" [@twitch.malhombre92 - Instagram]

"Nate looks like one of those jerks in an 80s movie lol" [@sxycaramellah - Instagram]

"Nate looking like a Backstreet boy" [@sema_305_ - Instagram]

"Nate Diaz looks like Nick Carter from Backstreet Boys." [@mydarkside0666 - Instagram]

Legendary heavyweights Mirko Cro Cop and Fedor Emelianenko's before and after pictures also received plenty of comments. Fans noted how drastically different Crop Cop looked when he was younger, while others commented that Emelianenko still looked like a force to be reckoned with, writing:

"So Cro Cop used to be Art Garfunkel" [@cailean_or_kalin_ - Instagram]

"Omg...Cro cop looks like the older brother Francis in Malcolm in the middle" [_lucasmy - Instagram]

"Crocop looks like he was in Flock of seagulls" [@foshizzile - Instagram]

"Fedor was a f***ing Tank [@thekingb33 - Instagram]

"Fedor always been a unit" [@mjreyes99 - Instagram]

It will be interesting to see whether any of the MMA legends featured in the post will react with a comment on how they would describe their younger self.

Which MMA legends will be inducted into the 2023 UFC Hall of Fame?

The UFC Hall of Fame ceremony is a significant event during the promotion's annual International Fight Week as it pays tribute to the rich history of both the promotion and the sport.

The 2023 class is definitely star studded and well deserved for all involved. Longtime middleweight king Anderson Silva and inaugural UFC lightweight champion Jens Pulver will be inducted into the Pioneer wing, and Donald Cerrone and longest reigning featherweight champion Jose Aldo will be inducted into the Modern wing.

The Fight wing will be seeing the addition of an all time classic as Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald will be inducted for their welterweight title fight from UFC 189.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Andeson Silva is taking his rightful place in the UFC Hall of Fame in July.



This man deserves his own wing in the Hall of Fame. Andeson Silva is taking his rightful place in the UFC Hall of Fame in July.This man deserves his own wing in the Hall of Fame. https://t.co/l326Ch5FL0

