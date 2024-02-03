"Being emotional, that's new" - Fans react as Nate Diaz pays tribute to the late Carl Weathers

Nate Diaz, who isn't known for being one of the more emotional fighters in the sport, took to X/Twitter to pay tribute to beloved actor Carl Weathers, who played the Apollo Creed character in the iconic 'Rocky' films. However, the Stockton legend opted to focus on Weathers' other films.

Namely, he shared a clip from 'Happy Gilmore,' where Weathers plays a professional golfer named Derick 'Chubbs' Peterson, who passes away at some point in the film. The clip Diaz shared consists of the Peterson character happily in the afterlife. This drew a surprising reaction from fans of Diaz.

One fan commended Diaz for sharing a clip from 'Happy Gilmore.'

"Greatest clip of all time dawg"

Another fan, however, pointed out the rarity of Diaz being emotional, given his gangster persona.

"Nate being emotional, that's new"

Other comments focused on the general mourning for Weathers.

"Rip to the goat"

This was echoed by other comments.

"RIP Chubbs"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

The ex-UFC star has been relatively silent as of late. He has not taken part in an MMA bout since parting ways with the UFC. His last combat sports matchup was a boxing match with Jake Paul, which he lost in convincing fashion, even suffering a devastating knockdown.

However, as he always does, Diaz survived and managed to find moments to showboat in the ring, which lightened the weight of his loss to someone he has, historically, derided for not being a real fighter.

Will Nate Diaz face Conor McGregor at UFC 300?

While Conor McGregor hasn't been confirmed for UFC 300, nor has there been any news on him facing anyone besides Michael Chandler, some have opined that the better option would be for the Irishman to take on Nate Diaz in a trilogy bout in the UFC 300 headline.

This was echoed by Daniel Cormier, a former double champion-turned-color commentator and analyst. However, Diaz is not signed to a UFC contract and is notorious for being difficult to negotiate with, so whether the UFC could meet his demands so the two agree on terms is a relative unknown.