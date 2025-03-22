"Belal would disagree" - Fans react as UFC Hall of Fame inductee makes feelings known on why finishing an opponent is "very important" in MMA

Fans recently reacted after 2025 Hall of Fame inductee Robbie Lawler explained the importance of finishing an opponent in MMA. He noted that there is a lot of training that goes into a fight and believes that a decision win is basically a disservice.

Ad

Lawler made a name for himself throughout his career with his aggressive fighting style that resulted in several Fight of the Night awards and became a fan favorite.

During his latest appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, Lawler explained why finishing an opponent is so important in the sport and for one's reputation:

"That's what I think is very important in mixed martial arts, is being able to finish a guy cause you don't want to be that guy who's in shape, who can go the distance. You wanna be that guy who can stop somebody at any point in time [whether it's] jiu jitsu or freakin, a slam or freakin boxing. You don't wanna the freakin fight for 15-minutes [guy]."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out former UFC champion Robbie Lawler's comments below:

Ad

Lawler's comments sparked mixed reactions as some fans took to the comment section and respectfully disagreed and fired strays at reigning welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. Meanwhile, others agreed with Lawler by mentioning that it is the reason he and others like him are beloved:

"Belal would disagree"

"This is why Robbie is forever a legend!"

"Bro, this guy is a GOAT at welterweight, God bless him and hope he doesn't get insane CTE, he's a warrior"

Ad

Check out the collage of fan reactions below:

Fan reaction comments regarding Robbie Lawler's comments [Image courtesy: JAXXON PODCAST on YouTube]

When did Robbie Lawler retire from the UFC?

Robbie Lawler remained aggressive with his approach to fighting right until his final bout as he earned a knockout win over Niko Price at UFC 290 in 2023.

Ad

Lawler only needed 38 seconds to finish Price as he dropped him with a powerful uppercut followed by a hook while they were in the clinch to earn the quick knockout win.

During his post-fight interview, Lawler reflected on his win and mentioned that he felt great ahead of his final bout:

"Today was the first day I felt good, my feet were moving really good, so I was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna do something pretty good today', and just happened to land some big bombs."

Ad

Check out former UFC champion Robbie Lawler's post-fight interview after winning his retirement bout below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.