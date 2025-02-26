Belal Muhammad's "best striker in the welterweight division" claim invites trolls from MMA fans: "Bro makes pillows look hard"

Belal Muhammad’s claim of being the best striker in the welterweight division didn’t sit well with fans, as MMA enthusiasts quickly took to social media to troll the welterweight champion.

Muhammad is set to make his first title defense in a highly anticipated bout against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 on May 10 at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

During the pre-fight press conference for UFC 315, Muhammad was asked about Maddalena’s striking and whether he would be able to stand and trade with him. ‘Remember the Name’ confidently claimed that he is the best striker and the best fighter in the welterweight division, promising a dominant performance on May 10. He stated:

“Will I be able to be standing? No. Will he be able to keep up in my boxing? I have the best striker in the welterweight division. I'm the best grappler, I'm the best wrestler, I'm the best fighter. I'm going to make it look easy on May 10.”

The UFC shared the clip on X. This sparked reactions from MMA enthusiasts.

One fan hilariously compared Muhammad’s striking to a weak WiFi signal, writing:

“Dude's out here flexing like he's tough, but his game's weaker than a WiFi signal in a storm!”

Another fan mocked Muhammad, writing:

“Bro makes pillows look hard.”

One X user questioned Muhammad's finishing ability, pointing out his lack of knockouts, commenting:

“Then where are his knockouts.”

Another MMA enthusiast challenged Muhammad to prove his striking skills against Maddalena, commenting:

“Strike with Jack then go out there and put him away mr best striker."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

Belal Muhammad shares strategy for Jack Della Maddalena fight at UFC 315

Speaking on The Anik & Florian Podcast, Belal Muhammad acknowledged the striking prowess of his upcoming opponent, Jack Della Maddalena, but emphasized that experience could be a major factor in their fight. Confident in his own abilities, Muhammad predicted a dominant performance, stating:

“Jack, who is just boxing. He has really good hands and good power, and he breaks a lot of these guys down because he hasn’t fought anyone. His biggest weakness is the experience, he’s never been in a big fight like that. Never had a pressure fight, faced a pressure fighter. So I’m going to go in there and walk through him.”

Check out Belal Muhammad’s comments below (6:27):

