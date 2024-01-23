“Belal vs. Leon at 300?” - Ali Abdelaziz’s cryptic three-word message triggers pandemonium on MMA Twitter

Fans are reacting after Ali Abdelaziz dropped a massive teaser on social media, which coincides with Dana White's comments this past week.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the rumored welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards. White seemingly confirmed the fight by noting that an announcement would soon be made. The famed manager took to his X account earlier today, where he teased that an announcement could be made sooner than anticipated. He wrote:

"Be ready today [fired emoji]"

Abdelaziz's tweet teasing an announcement [Image courtesy: @AliAbdelaziz00 - X]

Abdelaziz's tweet caught the attention of the MMA community, who weighed in and shared their thoughts on what the announcement could be. Fans mentioned that they believed the tweet was referring to his client, 'Remember The Name,' finally getting a welterweight title shot against 'Rocky.' They wrote:

"Belal vs Leon at 300?"

"Belal vs Leon any card except 300"

"We getting the most boring title fight in UFC history? Leon v Belal? Odds on Fight Goes to Decision will be -400"

"Dana said an announcement was coming yesterday, looks like Ali got a deal done"

"Belal/Umar news?"

"If you’re referencing Ankalaev or Belal news…"

Fan reaction to Abdelaziz's tweet [Image courtesy: @AliAbdelaziz00 - X]

It will be interesting to see whether Abdelaziz is referring to an announcement regarding Edwards vs. Muhammad or if his tweet was referring to another fighter he manages.

Ali Abdelaziz praises client Magomed Ankalaev following knockout win

Ali Abdelaziz represents a star-studded list of elite fighters and recently offered praise to one of his clients for their impressive wins.

The MMA manager took to his X account, where he reacted to Magomed Ankalaev's second-round knockout win over Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 84 on Jan. 13th. He mentioned that the Dagestani light heavyweight has separated himself from the rest of the fighters in the UFC's 205-pound division. He wrote:

"I’m telling you guys nobody close to @AnkalaevM level in his division"

Abdelaziz's tweet teasing Magomed Ankalaev's tweet [Image courtesy: @AliAbdelaziz00 - X]

It will be interesting to see whether the win will lead to a light heavyweight title shot against Alex Pereira in his next fight.