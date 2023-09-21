"Belt is headed to the 305" - Colby Covington's fiery announcement video marking his return against Leon Edwards has fans buzzing

Colby Covington generated waves of support from fans by announcing his upcoming title fight against Leon Edwards.

In March of this year, Edwards defended his UFC welterweight title for the first time in an immediate rematch against Kamaru Usman. Shortly after UFC 286, Dana White confirmed Covington, the backup for the previously-mentioned rematch, would be the next title challenger for ‘Rocky.’

Since then, fans have eagerly waited for the announcement of Edwards vs. Covington. Those interested in the matchup received good news earlier this week, as ‘Chaos’ shared a promo video for the fight on Instagram with the caption saying:

“America’s Champion is BACK 12/16/23 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 #ufc296”

Fans filled the comment section with support for Covington, including the following people saying:

“And new”

“Colby by 50-45”

“Belt is headed to the 305!🇺🇸 let’s go champ💪”

“THE PEOPLES CHAMP ,AMERICAS CHAMP , DONALD TRUMPS FAVORITE FIGHTER IS BACK PEOPLE !!! 🇺🇸”

“Let’s go Colby bring the belt back to America 🇺🇸”

“People's champ. LFG and new …”

Colby Covington last fought in March 2022, defeating Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision. There was backlash for ‘Chaos’ getting a title shot after being inactive for over a year, but his willingness to be a backup for the UFC 286 main event led to the opportunity on December 16th.

Leon Edwards sends a warning to Colby Covington

The last time Leon Edwards lost in the Octagon was against Kamaru Usman in December 2015. He is now riding a twelve-fight unbeaten streak, with a no-contest against Belal Muhammad separating his last three wins.

As a result, Edwards is oozing with confidence ahead of his upcoming title defense at UFC 296. Once the fight against Colby Covington was announced, ‘Rocky’ re-shared the news on Instagram with the caption saying:

“December 16th I put the final nail in this man coffin #headshotdead”

Edwards vs. Covington will go down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC 296 fight card isn't finalized, but the co-main event has been confirmed.

Five months after defeating Brandon Moreno, Alexandre Pantoja will defend his UFC flyweight title for the first time against Brandon Royval.