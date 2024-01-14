"Best in the game" - UFC referee Marc Goddard heaped with praise after this moment during Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker 2

UFC referee Marc Goddard has been heaped with praise after Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker 2.

Ankalaev and Walker entered the octagon again last night (January 13) in a highly anticipated rematch. The two first locked horns back at UFC 294 in a three-round bout which was rendered a no-contest. The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger landed an unintentional head kick while the Brazilian was down and the cage-side doctor rendered the latter unable to continue.

Interestingly, a rather controversial moment was avoided during the rematch. Ankalaev unintentionally landed a kick to Walker's groin and the referee decided to call a translator into the cage to convey his message to the Russian fighter.

For those unaware, in their first matchup, there was a clear miscommunication between the Brazilian and the cage-side doctor. Perhaps to avoid any such instance again, Goddard decided to bring in the translator. The Brazilian fighter was given time to recover and the fight resumed.

Reacting to it, fans have flooded social media while praising the MMA referee. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"He’s not gonna let an ounce of bullsh*t occur in this fight lol"

"Hard warning was good too"

"Best in the game..."

Fans praising referee Marc Goddard

As far as the fight goes, Ankalaev secured a statement victory. After seemingly being the better fighter in their first matchup, for as long as it lasted, the Russian was dominant from the very first round in the rematch. In the second round, the former UFC light heavyweight title challenger secured a TKO finish and further cemented his chances of getting yet another title opportunity in the future.

