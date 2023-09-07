“Best of luck girl!” - Fans can’t wait for Stamp to make history against Ham Seo Hee

Former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex generated some hype on Instagram this week after counting down the days to her next event at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham.

The explosive ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world championship fight between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee has got fans riled up in such a short amount of time.

Every fan remembers that Stamp was inches away from becoming the new atomweight queen had it not been for Angela Lee’s epic comeback in the second round of their world title fight at ONE: X last winter.

Getting a second chance to fight for redemption has always been Stamp’s goal. With Angela Lee contemplating an early retirement, the Fairtex Gym representative has been left with no other choice but to prove her three-sport dominance against Ham Seo Hee for the interim world title.

After watching her claw her way back from her loss with three consecutive victories, Stamp has won over more fans than ever before.

On Instagram, the former two-sport champ got her fans riled up for her upcoming match with just two words:

“4 week 🔥🔥🔥 #ONEFightNight14.”

Check out the fan reactions below:

Fan comments #1

Fan comments #2

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham goes down in Singapore on Friday, September 29, 2023, which will be broadcast live and for free on Amazon Prime Video for North American subscribers.