“Best sleeping aid out there” - Fans feel the power behind Liam Harrison’s insane left hook

Liam Harrison fans were left in awe as he shocked them with a powerful left hook on Instagram this week.

In a new training footage Harrison released, the former multiple-time Muay Thai world champion was seen putting up a sweat as he trains for a potential Muay Thai bout set for this upcoming season.

In the clip, Harrison showed incredible focus and precision when he drilled his strikes with his trainer, defending shots and practicing the concussive left hook he’s most famous for.

The ‘Hitman’ described the scene with the perfect caption on Instagram to accompany it below:

“First one for free …second one the snooze button gets hit 😴 #muaythai #padwork @andybadco1.”

Harrison fans agreed with the striker’s assessment of his powerful left hook that they ultimately flocked to share their following reactions:

Liam Harrison looks recharged, healthy, and more motivated than ever to return to the stage.

Last August, he tragically suffered a bad knee injury in the first round of his world title matchup with former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, which had kept him on the sidelines for most of this year.

However, after months of physio, the UK superstar is starting to feel healthy again. By the time ONE Championship schedules his next appearance, Harrison said he’ll be 100% ready to continue his trajectory to another world title challenge.

Stay informed with Sportskeeda MMA with future updates on Liam Harrison’s next matchup.