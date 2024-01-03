"Best tweet of 2024"- Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's whiskey vs. weights fight prep comparison video triggers amusing fan reactions

Conor McGregor just took to X to post a collage of clips depicting how differently he and Michael Chandler have supposedly prepared for their upcoming matchup. McGregor has spent most of his time drinking and partying, while Chandler has been training religiously for the biggest payday of his life.

The contrast between both fighters' attitudes, captured by the two clips, has left fans on X in stitches. It is one of McGregor's first tweets this year, and the humor showcased by the Irishman has already amused many of his supporters, and perhaps even his detractors.

One fan reminded McGregor that his behavior was anything but admirable:

"This isn’t the flex you think it is lol"

Another fan, however, expressed excitement over watching McGregor again, with the potential hope of watching him knock Chandler out cold:

"2nd Round. Clean Head kick KO. Exciting to see those McGregor downwards shots. 100% accuracy. Proper Comeback."

Others, meanwhile, found amusement in McGregor's tweet:

"Best tweet of 2024 already"

This sentiment was echoed elsewhere:

"Lmfaoo"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Conor McGregor's tweet

McGregor recently left X underwhelmed by teasing a New Year's announcement regarding his octagon return. He subsequently revealed that he will indeed be returning against Chandler, but the bout would take place at an unannounced UFC event for June 29.

Conor McGregor has been taunting Michael Chandler

The UFC first announced Conor McGregor's octagon return against Michael Chandler in February 2023. However, there was no official fight date for the entire year of 2023, with Chandler growing more impatient and frustrated, culminating in him calling on McGregor to stop avoiding him.

Meanwhile, the Irishman took to mocking Chandler's desperation by suggesting that 'Iron' headline UFC 300 with Renato Moicano, who quickly shot back by describing Chandler as an easy matchup. The war of words between Chandler and McGregor represented the frustrations both men feel.

Chandler believes McGregor was deliberately avoiding him, while the Irishman himself has been frustrated with the UFC not doing everything possible to rush him back into competition.