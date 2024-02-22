"Better start training boy" - Fans react to Sean O’Malley confirming Merab Dvalishvili as next in line after Marlon Vera

Fans had mixed reactions to Sean O’Malley changing his fight plans for 2024.

On March 9, O’Malley looks to defend his bantamweight title for the first time in the UFC 299 main event. It’ll be easier said than done for the American superstar as he faces Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera in a rematch. They first fought in August 2020, with Vera handing ‘Suga' his lone professional MMA loss.

O’Malley isn’t overlooking ‘Chito,’ but he has discussed who he wants to fight with a win at UFC 299. The 29-year-old initially wanted to take on featherweight champion Ilia Topuria for a second world title. Yet, ‘Sugar’ changed his mind after attending UFC 298 and seeing Merab Dvalishvili defeat Henry Cejudo.

O’Malley had this to say during a video posted on social media that was re-posted by a popular X account:

“Initially, I was calling for Ilia [Topuria]. I wanted the Ilia fight, I wanted that fight. It excites me, but I also thought the fans would get excited about it. I got a lot of pushback saying, ‘You’re ducking Merab [Dvalishvili], Merab is next.’"

O'Malley continued:

"So, Merab is next. Let’s do Merab. I’m telling you guys, I knock Merab out. I rewatched Henry [Cejudo] vs. Aljo [Sterling] after I was there, and I told you guys, I’m knocking Aljo out…Obviously I have to get through Chito [Vera], but when I fight Merab, I’m knocking that dude out.”

Fans took to the comment section and shared their reactions to O’Malley calling out Dvalishvili:

“Better start training boy”

“Finally I can respect this guy again. I like the way he fights but I hated him at one point cuz I thought he was ducking Merab and Cory, if he fights Merab I’ll like him again.”

“Good to hear it. Knowing how much Dana loves O'Malley it wouldn't have surprised me if let him fight for double champ status already.”

“Merab is going to run through Suga…”

“he’s not wrong lmao no matter how much u hate him if henry can hurt him O’Malley will ko him”

“You got this never had a doubt!!! Let’s go!!!”

Sean O’Malley plans to knock out Merab Dvalishvili worse than Aljamain Sterling

In August 2023, Sean O’Malley made history by securing a second-round TKO against Aljamain Sterling to become the UFC bantamweight champion. Following the disappointing defeat, Sterling moved up to the featherweight division, seemingly to give his close friend and sparring partner Merab Dvalishvili a chance at the 135-pound throne.

During the previously mentioned social media video, O’Malley had this to say about wanting to knock out Dvalishvili worse than his friend Sterling:

“[Merab is] sloppy. I’m accurate, I’m too fast, I’m too sharp. I’m telling you boys, I put Merab’s lights out worse than Aljo. Aljo, a little TKO. Merab, I’m putting him to sleep, turning his nose straight.”

Dvalishvili hasn’t been knocked out or TKO’d in his 21 professional MMA fights. Dvalishvili started his UFC tenure with back-to-back losses before rattling off 10 consecutive wins to potentially set up a world title bout with O’Malley later this year.