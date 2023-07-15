“Better than any UFC countdown” - KSW 84’s Baywatch-inspired promo is a hit on MMA Twitter

KSW, the premier mixed martial arts organization in Poland, is generating buzz with its unique promotional approach for its upcoming event KSW 84.

With Phil De Fries vs. Szymon Bajor for the KSW heavyweight title and Damian Janikowski vs. Cezariusz Kesik in MMA action, the promotion recently unveiled a promotional video that took a unique and unexpected approach, leaving fans buzzing on MMA Twitter.

Instead of showcasing intense training footage, KSW opted for a playful twist by recreating the iconic opening scene of the Baywatch movie with their main card fighters stepping into the roles of the original cast. The unexpected approach instantly caught the attention of fans and MMA enthusiasts.

MMA Twitter erupted with excitement and praise for the Polish promotion's creative marketing strategy. Fans expressed their enthusiasm, with one declaring the promo to be...

"better than any UFC countdown."

Another fan applauded the promotion's marketing skills, stating:

"KSW knows how to market!"

Even popular combat sports journalist James Lynch joined in the applause, hailing the promo as the best MMA promo ever. He commended by tweeting:

"This might be the best MMA promo EVER! Well done."

The Baywatch-inspired promo from the promotion has not only created anticipation for the event but also showcased the promotion's ability to think outside the box and capture the attention of MMA fans in a refreshing way.

Who is fighting at KSW 84? check out the main card

KSW 84, one of the most highly anticipated events in the Polish MMA scene, is set to feature an action-packed main card with thrilling matchups that are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Headlining the event is a heavyweight championship clash between Phil De Fries (23-6) from the United Kingdom and Szymon Bajor (24-9) representing Poland. De Fries will be defending his heavyweight title in what promises to be a hard-hitting showdown.

In the bantamweight division, Islam Djabrailov (9-4) of Germany will square off against Sebastian Przybysz (11-3) of Poland, bringing their skills and determination to the cage.

Another exciting matchup features Cezarious Kesik (13-3) taking on Damian Janikowski (8-5) in a middleweight contest. Both fighters will be looking to prove themselves and secure a victory.

Nemanja Nikolic (9-0-1) of Serbia is set to face Bartosz Lesko (12-3) of Poland in another middleweight clash that promises to deliver fireworks.

Fans can also look forward to an intriguing bantamweight bout between Bruno Santos (10-4) from Brazil and Gustavo Oliveira (9-2) representing Portugal.

Additional matchups on the main card include Pascal Hintzen (8-2) from Germany facing off against Damian Stasiak (13-9) of Poland in the featherweight division, as well as Henry Fadipe (13-10-1) from Nigeria taking on Krystian Kaszubowski (10-3) in a welterweight showdown.

Rounding out the main card, Darko Stosic (17-6) from Serbia will go up against Stefan Vojcak (6-0) from Slovakia in a heavyweight clash that is sure to deliver knockout power.