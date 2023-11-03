"Better view than Empire State Building" - Fans react as Paige VanZant offers sneak peek into latest photoshoot 

Paige VanZant has left fans speechless after offering a sneak peek into her latest photoshoot.

VanZant is among the most famous personalities in the world of MMA. Despite having her last MMA bout back in July 2021, she has a massive fan following thanks to her social media presence and has successfully kept herself financially well-off through her career as an OnlyF*ns model.

Offering a sneak peek into the latest photoshoot for her OnlyF*ns page, Paige VanZant took to Instagram and posted a video. She captioned the post by saying:

"Coming soon…. Last shot is my favorite"

Reacting to the post, fans have flooded the comment section with their admiration for Paige VanZant. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Better view than empire state building"

"Fine specimen, great work and a great inspiration keep it going PVZ"

"Paige is a babe I always wondered why she did MMA!! But a fighter chic is hot"

Fan reactions

Will Paige VanZant return to combat sports?

As mentioned earlier, Paige VanZant hasn't fought in a while. She was supposed to take on Charisa Sigala at BKFC 27 in August last year. The fight was postponed to October 15 before ultimately being canceled just a week before the date.

Speaking about potentially returning to fight, VanZant had this to say during an Instagram interaction with a fan. She said:

"That’s a really good question. So, of course the last fight that I was supposed to have for BKFC, the fight got pulled the week of the fight. I had cut all my weight, I was so excited to fight, I got mega depressed. So I took a little bit of time off and I’m back in the gym, training a hundred percent now. And I feel like I’m in a really good place, where I’m training for fun and to get better. Not just to prepare for a fight."

Further, VanZant claimed that she will take a fight when she feels "mentally and physically prepared":

"So I want to continue, just kinda doing this, what I’m doing right now. Training to have fun, to get better and learn. And then once I feel, like I’m desperate to fight - which I do really want to - but once I feel like I’m mentally and physically prepared, then I’m going to take a fight."