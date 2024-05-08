Bianca Basilio says focus was to get Nanami Ichikawa out 'as fast as possible' at ONE Fight Night 22

Grappling sensation Bianca Basilio collected her second submission victory in ONE Championship after beating Nanami Ichikawa at ONE Fight Night 22 last weekend inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, during their catchweight submission grappling bout.

Basilio rudely welcomed the Japanese debutant by putting her to sleep in just 35 seconds of the match. Following her incredible victory, the BJJ black belt was interviewed by Mitch Chilson, where she revealed her mindset heading into the contest.

The 28-year-old Brazilian said:

"I trained a lot, and I'm super excited to be here. I did great training for this fight. My idea was to finish as fast as possible with a submission. I'm very emotional now, I'm very happy."

This was a bounce-back victory for Bianca Basilio after she suffered a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Tammi Musumeci in March 2023 at ONE Fight Night 8.

Prior to that defeat, she made a successful promotional debut in November 2022, when she also secured a quick submission win over Milena Sakumoto at ONE 163.

The Almeida Jiu Jitsu representative also improved her overall record to 106 wins and 38 losses.

Bianca Basilio laid out her next move after her triumph at ONE Fight Night 22

During the same in-ring interview with 'The Dragon,' Bianca Basilio stated her next possible move under the world's largest martial arts organization.

First, she wants to have a rematch with her former tormentor, Tammu Musumeci, to avenge her previous loss and prove that the judges in the fight were wrong for giving the nod to her opponent.

Furthermore, she now wants to try and compete under the mixed martial arts ruleset and fight more contenders under the world's largest martial arts organization.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 22 via the free event replay.