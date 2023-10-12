"Big fight on the horizon" - UFC vet announces official return to the promotion

The UFC bantamweight division has cause for celebration. One of the weight class' longtime residents, Brian Kelleher has recently shared some good news after a dark cloud had loomed over his career for several months. Back in late April, Kelleher revealed a potentially career-threatening injury.

It forced him to withdraw from his then scheduled UFC on ESPN 45 bout against Journey Newson. The true specifics of the injury haven't been entirely revealed, but in later interviews, Keller has pointed to it being neck-related issues like disc herniations and nerve compression.

However, as it turns out, this didn't spell the end of his career. He recently took to X/Twitter to reveal that the UFC has somehow assisted him, possibly with their medical team, and that he will now be returning to the promotion's bantamweight division:

"Guys I’m officially back! Thank you @ufc for getting this done and keeping the dream alive! Big fight on the horizon and I’m blessed to have this opportunity to return with a big boom. Stay tuned"

A screenshot of Brian Kelleher's tweet

One of Brian Kelleher's last bouts was against the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov. Despite his best efforts, the 37-year old lasted no more than three minutes and 15 seconds, as Nurmagomedov submitted him within a round via rear-naked choke in a dominant win.

The win was the beginning of a two-fight losing streak for Kelleher, and is the second losing streak to interrupt his run in the promotion. His previous losing streak in the promotion also consisted of a two-fight losing streak. The win-loss run of form is one he hasn't been able to shake.

Right after scoring his first win in the promotion, he was beaten by potential title challenger Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

Who is the most well-known UFC fighter that Brian Kelleher has beaten?

Despite his lack of consistency when it comes to stringing together wins in the promotion, Brian Kelleher has actually beaten some notable fighters. In fact, he holds a win over a former champion who was once hailed as the potential pound-for-pound best fighter in the world by Dana White.

Back in 2018, Brian Kelleher became one of several fighters to contribute to former bantamweight titleholder Renan Barão's career downswing by outworking the Brazilian over three rounds to score a unanimous decision win.