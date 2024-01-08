BJJ feud heats up: Aljamain Sterling fires back at Mikey Musumeci with “hilarious” counterpunch, fans react

Aljamain Sterling’s reply to Mikey Musumeci’s comments has generated vivid fan reactions on social media.

Sterling recently competed in a grappling contest against Kevin Dantzler at the Fury Pro 8 event. Although ‘Funk Master’ was the more active of the two, Dantzler was declared the winner on the judges’ scorecards.

Sterling fiercely protested the outcome, questioning his opponent’s strategy and the scoring criteria in the sport. He launched scathing attacks on Dantzler through social media posts in the aftermath of the event.

Four-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Mikey Musumeci took notice of the former UFC champion’s criticism and explained the logic behind the strategy of guard-pulling in a pure BJJ contest.

Sterling responded to Musumeci’s comments with a hilarious training video posted on his X account. The 34-year-old can be seen pulling guard on his teammate Chris Weidman in an attempt to mock Dantzler’s approach:

“I heard Mikey loud and clear! So I’m taking a new approach to my BJJ game! [Laughing emoji]”

Expand Tweet

MMA fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts:

@echthegr8 commented:

“This is hilarious”

@loik_vokhidov wrote:

“This is called bullshido.”

Fan reactions to Sterling's X post

Aljamain Sterling speaks about importance of UFC championship in his life

The decision loss in the submission grappling contest is not the only career setback Aljamain Sterling has been dealing with. After three successful defenses, ‘Funk Master’ lost the UFC bantamweight title to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292.

The defeat prompted him to make the inevitable move up to the featherweight division. The former champion will take on No.7-ranked Calvin Kattar in his featherweight debut at UFC 300 in April.

Although Sterling will attempt to make a run at the 145-pound title in this phase of his career, he recently told si.com that the title alone does not define him as a fighter:

“Is it weird not having the belt? That’s a great question. I don’t think a belt defines me. My career defines me. I’ve stepped in there with the toughest dudes. I don’t shy away from the toughest fights. That’s what defines me. But the belt is a nice icing on the cake.”

‘Funk Master’ holds the record for most consecutive undisputed title defenses (three) in the UFC bantamweight division’s history. It will be interesting to see if he can replicate the success in a second weight class.