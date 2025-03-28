BKFC 70 Hollywood: Luis Palomino vs. Howard Davis: Full video highlights

Luis Palomino went head-to-head with Howard Davis in the main event of BKFC 70 Hollywood, battling in a five-round lightweight showdown for the BKFC King of the Streets Championship. The showdown unfolded on Thursday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Palomino returned to action after a year-long hiatus, having suffered his first setback in the promotion at BKFC 57 in February 2024, where he lost via unanimous decision to Austin Trout. Meanwhile, Davis entered the fight riding the momentum of a first-round knockout victory over James Brown at BKFC 66 in September.

'Baboon' delivered a commanding performance at BKFC 70 Hollywood, earning a unanimous decision victory over Davis and extending his bare-knuckle record to 10-1.

Check out the final face-off between Luis Palomino and Howard Davis below:

From the outset, Palomino set an aggressive pace, constantly pushing forward and forcing 'HD' to stay on the back foot. A hard left hand in the opening round briefly wobbled Davis, who responded with quick combinations but struggled to keep Palomino at bay.

The fight’s most dramatic moment came in the third round when the 44-year-old Peruvian fired a vicious jab to the body, sending Davis to the canvas. Though ruled a slip, Palomino immediately capitalized, landing a powerful right hand that knocked the 30-year-old American's mouthpiece out. As Davis hesitated, 'Baboon' followed up with a sharp left hook that dislodged one of his teeth.

Check out all the key moments from the BKFC 70 Hollywood main event below:

Despite Davis' resilience and sharp counters, Palomino’s relentless pressure and inside work dictated the pace. The final round saw both fighters trading wild exchanges, with 'HD' landing clean shots but unable to deter Palomino's forward march.

After five action-packed rounds, the judges scored it 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47, all in favor of Palomino.

