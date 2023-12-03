BKFC plans to hire ex-WWE superstars for special collab in the wake of UFC merger

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has grown immensely over the past few years. While Bare Knuckle Fighting was once considered a barbaric sport that would have no longevity, there has been a major shift surrounding the sport's consensus.

However, the sport's leading promotion, BKFC has acquired big-name fighters and pitted them against each other, which has helped them gain success over the years. The list includes former UFC superstars like Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold, Jeremy Stephens, and more.

Speaking about the company's growth, BKFC president David Feldman recently revealed that they are planning to bring former WWE superstars for the character development of their roster. During the post-fight press conference for BKFC 56, Feldman said:

"We're bringing in some former WWE pro-wrestlers in here just to do character development because the only thing that I think we're missing right now is a little bit of that."

Catch Feldman's comments below:

When UFC superstar Colby Covington slammed BKFC

Colby Covington is undoubtedly a polarizing figure. The UFC welterweight never shies away from making his opinions known. He did the same earlier this year when he was asked to share his thoughts about the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

During an interview with James Lynch, Colby Covington was asked if he watches the BKFC. He replied by stating that the fighters competing in the organization are those who couldn't make it in the UFC.

Furthermore, Colby Covington applauded UFC for making the best fights and hailed the company as the best organization in the world. He said:

"No, to be honest, I've never watched one of those fights. I'm not interested in a sport like that and especially nonetheless of guys [that are] just UFC washouts. These are just guys that are going to fight at the Indian Fairgrounds because they couldn't make it in the UFC. We're talking about the biggest and best business and the biggest and best fights, and that's only in the UFC. It's the best organization in the world."

Check out his comments in the clip below: