"Blink twice if you're in trouble" - Fans react to Ryan Garcia's first training session for Devin Haney fight since "Bohemian Grove" comment

Ryan Garcia's latest training session for the Devin Haney fight following his claims about Bohemian Grove has left fans speculating.

Earlier this month, the boxing star made wild claims about aliens being real and the existence of an elite club called the Bohemian Grove.

In an X-Spaces segment with Andrew Tate following his initial outburst, the 25-year-old stated that he was kidnapped and taken into the woods by the cult, where he was forced to watch children getting r*ped.

Suffice it to say his fans have a lot to say about the fighter's recent revelations, and such was evident when they flooded the comments section of Garcia's latest training clip on Instagram.

@puzzlez__ wrote:

"Blink twice if you're in trouble, lil bruh."

@steennmooree chimed in:

"Ryan when sees someone from the Bohemian Grove ritual at the bus stop."

@lukejax888 joked:

"They got him boxing in a basement locked up."

Garcia and Haney are set to collide on April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with 'The Dream's' WBC super lightweight title on the line. The pair is 3-3 from their amateur days, so expect fireworks when two young superstars collide for the first time in their pro careers.

Oscar De La Hoya gives an update on Ryan Garcia's fight

Oscar De La Hoya is convinced that Ryan Garcia will lace up his gloves against Devin Haney on April 20 despite 'King Ry's recent streak of concerning behaviors.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, the pugilistic legend confirmed that his client was fight ready, saying:

"I've been in touch with Ryan Garcia. I spoke to him yesterday... We were FaceTiming each other. He looks good. He looks good, he looks ready... All I know is that he left to camp yesterday, and he is with Derek James... One thing about Ryan is he's been training, and there's what? about six to seven weeks left to train and be ready for this fight on April 20th? That's perfect timing... We will see Ryan Garcia up in the ring on April 20th."

According to Odds Shark, 'The Dream' is a -1000 prohibitive favorite over Garcia (+600 underdog) for the matchup.