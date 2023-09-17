“Bloke is a legend” - Danial Williams sharpens his tools for world title challenge against Jonathan Di Bella

Fight fans have cheered in support of multi-sport chameleon ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams after he released footage of his most recent training session on Instagram.

The Thai-Australian slugger is set to challenge undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella for crown and glory at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video.

This highly explosive showdown comes after Williams' heroic attempt to dethrone reigning flyweight kickboxing champ Superlek Kiatmoo9 this year.

Returning to his natural weight class, ‘Mini T’ has another opportunity to etch his name in the history books as one of kickboxing’s greatest strawweights. To that effect, the 30-year-old veteran is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares to take down one of the most elite and technical kickboxers on the planet.

This week, fight fans are hyped with anticipation for his return as he was seen smashing the pads at the Kao Sok Gym in Australia.

Check out what fans have been saying below:

Danial Williams returns to the ring as if he has a big old chip on his shoulder. He has yet to find his rhythm again after suffering back-to-back losses in both kickboxing and MMA a few months ago – thus the grind inside the gym this week.

He’s putting in a lot of blood, sweat, and tears in his pursuit of a world title. Prior to the losses, ‘Mini T’ established himself as a serious contender to the strawweight throne, especially after getting some vicious highlight-reel knockouts in his climb up the rankings.

However, as mentioned before, Williams is a grinder. As a kickboxing and Muay Thai specialist, Williams has more to show than meets the eye, and he hopes to shock fans with his tenacity and warrior spirit and knock out Jonathan Di Bella on the world stage.

Watch ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday, October 6, with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.