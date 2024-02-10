Bob Arum advises Shakur Stevenson to have "patience" following retirement announcement

Bob Arum understands why Shakur Stevenson has decided to "retire".

'Sugar' has been out of the ring since a unanimous decision win over Edwin De Los Santos in Nov. The bout saw Stevenson become a three-weight world champion, but there wasn't a huge celebration. The contest was widely considered one of the worst title fights in boxing history.

Still, the fight was a big one, and Stevenson walked away with the gold. However, in the months since that fight, the champion has struggled to find an opponent. Names such as Gervonta Davis have publically shot down a fight with Stevenson next.

Seemingly frustrated with his inability to find an opponent, Stevenson retired from boxing earlier this month. Quickly, many stated that the retirement was little more than a negotiation tactic. Names such as Teofimo Lopez and Tyson Fury have recently had retirements in a similar vein.

It seems that Stevenson's promoter, Arum, believes that the announcement was made out of frustration. Speaking in an interview with FightHype earlier this week, the head of Top Rank was asked about the situation.

There, Arum stated (via Boxing Social):

“Everything takes patience. Shakur is a tremendous talent, but as with a lot of tremendous talents, they become impatient and they want everything today or tomorrow. That’s not the way that it happens in boxing. So, I understand his frustration but I also think that now that he’s had time to reflect, he realises that he’s got to be patient and that the big fights will come to him.”

Shakur Stevenson speaks on British opponent after retirement announcement

Days after retiring from boxing, Shakur Stevenson slammed Campbell Hatton.

Following 'Sugar's retirement earlier this month, many began asking him questions on social media. Fans pitched several opponents to Stevenson, leading the champion to reveal that names such as Teofimo Lopez had already turned him down.

However, there was one post that raised eyebrows. One fan asked the champion if he would be interested in facing Campbell Hatton in the UK. 'Hurricane' is the son of Ricky Hatton and has accumulated a 14-0 record to this point in his career.

That being said, Stevenson doesn't believe a fight with the undefeated prospect would be competitive. On X, the WBC lightweight champion wrote:

"I would punch him so many times Ricky would grab the towel hisself and toss it in the ring"

