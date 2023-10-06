Bobby Green has been "hearing whispers" about Jon Jones and other African-Americans in the UFC

Bobby Green is coming off his most high-profile win to date, as he last defeated former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson by way of submission. The win took place at UFC 291 and snapped a three-fight winless streak for Green that consisted of two losses and one no-contest.

Now, he hopes to build on that win by taking on the streaking Grant Dawson at UFC Fight Night 229 on Saturday. Ahead of his bout, he appeared, alongside former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson on the JAXXON PODCAST, where he touched on certain rumors he's heard in the past.

Specifically, Bobby Green claims to have heard rumors about 'Rampage,' reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and other African-American fighters, saying the following:

"I used to hear these little whispers, whispers of motherf**kers that told me stories about you, told me stories about Jones, told me stories about... and I went 'Oh, okay, I'll listen to all the black men and see what the black men are doing.' The white men, y'all don't know it, but they watch you and tell all your little secrets."

Prior to his statement, Green was listening to 'Rampage' talk about his relationship with recreational drugs and how he has only ever smoke marijuana. In response, the UFC lightweight seemed to be claiming that every time a negative news story about an African-American fighter makes the rounds, it's generally drug-related.

He used Jon Jones as an example, given that 'Bones' has previously tested positive for not only cocaine, but several performance-enhancing drugs. Ironically, Bobby Green himself was once suspended by USADA for six months after he tested positive for androstenolone, a steroid.

What did Bobby Green say about Islam Makhachev?

Bobby Green's last losing streak began with a one-sided defeat at the hands of future UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who TKO'd him within three minutes of round one. While many in the MMA community pointed to Makhachev's superior skills as a fighter, Green disagreed.

Instead, Green claimed that Makhachev's success was due to steroids he'd allegedly since his childhood. As previously mentioned, the irony behind his accusation is that Green himself has tested positive for steroids in the past, while Makhachev never has.

"They've been doing this since, who knows when, when you start training. Imagine if you gave someone steroids from the age of 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, how strong you would be?"