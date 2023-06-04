Bokang Masunyane takes note of Jarred Brooks’ takedown instructional

No.2-ranked strawweight contender Bokang Masunyane was appreciative of Jarred Brook’s recent instructional video on YouTube.

Masunyane is staring down the barrel of a potential ONE world title clash with reigning strawweight titleholder Jarred Brooks after he scored an impressive unanimous decision win over Hiroba Minowa in April.

Recently, Brooks shared a clip on YouTube, explaining how to avoid getting caught in a guillotine choke after shooting in for a double-leg takedown.

Bokang Masunyane was grateful for the advice after nearly getting stuck in the position during his ONE Fight Night 9 clash with Minowa.

“Noted 🙏🏾🤣 I got su*ked in one with Hirobwa 😂 - Masunyane posted in response to Brooks’ video clip.

The South African standout scored back-to-back wins in his first two appearances with the promotion, but came up short against Jarred Brooks in 2022, succumbing to a first-round submission.

After bouncing back with a win over Japanese contender Hiroba Minowa, Bokang Masunyane could find himself on a collision course with ‘The Monkey God’ once again. This time, for the ONE strawweight world championship.

Brooks’ win over Masunyane last year led him directly to a ONE world title fight with former champion Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio at ONE 164 in December. ‘The Monkey God’ capitalized on the opportunity, scoring a decisive unanimous decision win to capture his first world championship with the promotion.

Jarred Brooks is yet to defend his title, but a rematch with either Bokang Masunyane or Joshua Pacio is two very possible scenarios. Who would you like to see Brooks defend his strawweight world title against?

