"Bones gonna go on a tangent if he sees this" - Luke Rockhold discrediting Jon Jones' greatness elicits mixed fan reactions

Luke Rockhold, the former UFC middleweight champion, recently took to Instagram, and left a very interesting comment on a post that debated whether Islam Makhachev deserved the #1 P4P spot.

One of the top comments simply listed Jones' name, to which Rockhold responded by saying:

"he barely beat average light heavyweights on questionable decisions. Then beat a ranked heavyweight, not the champion. Skills are also much higher at the lighter weights"

While Rockhold does raise an interesting point on lighter weight classes being more skilled, Jones' resume certainly speaks for itself. Fans immediately took to Reddit to express their opinions on Rockhold's comments.

User @nolimitnolimits wrote:

"Bones gonna go on a tangent if he sees this."

DRealLeal took a jab at Rockhold, saying:

"Bring Rockhold back vs. Jones so he can beat another average fighter."

_The_Notorious acknowledged being a Jones 'hater,' but said:

"As a professional Jon Jones hater, this is a bit too much lol"

Fun_Kaleidoscope1030 reminded everyone of Jones' incredible resume, saying:

"Jons been fighting the best since 2011 and never lost in the most unpredictable sport that exists. No one has a resume close to his."

Aware_Astronaut_477 likened Rockhold's comments to one of Jones' former opponents in Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith, saying:

"He and Anthony Smith should write a book together"

Fans on Reddit react to Luke Rockhold's comments

Jon Jones embracing "adversity," says "best days are still to come"

After Jon Jones pulled out of the UFC 295 heavyweight title clash with Stipe Miocic, and was subsequently ruled out for another 8 months, many wondered if the end is close for Jones' career.

'Bones,' however, doesn't think that is the case. He recently took to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote:

"I hate the hard times, hate adversity but love being a man that gets to represent tenacity and refusing to quit. I believe even my haters have a hard time not betting on me. I’m not a man to count out. Best days are still to come."

The message is somewhat indicative of where Jon Jones is, mentally, following his injury. While we may not see him fighting for very long, he does appear to be committed to facing Stipe Miocic when he recovers from his pectoral injury.