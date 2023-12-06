"Boogie nights vs red panty nights" - When Conor McGregor's decision to challenge "actress" Mark Wahlberg was met with hilarious reactions

Conor McGregor had a very unpredictable year in 2019, when he announced ashort-lived retirement. During that period, he even called out actor Mark Wahlberg to a fight for a specific reason.

'The Notorious' had long been lobbying for an equity stake in the UFC for years. However, his demands were never agreed to and so his wish never came true.

However, back in 2019, Conor McGregor called out actor Mark Wahlberg to a fight and told him to put his shares on the line for the winner of the fight. Wahlberg is one of 23 celebrities who own a fraction of the company.

Take a look at the tweet:

"Careful....F**k with @markwahlberg and Optimus Prime is gonna come whip your a**."

"No one gonna notice the fact he said 'actress' and not 'actor'?"

"Conor you're not supposed to drink all the whiskey"

"Sorry I have to to go with my boy @markwahlberg on this one"

"Is that the only way you’re getting shares?"

"boogie nights vs red panty nights"

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate state they would vote for Conor McGregor if he ran for President

Following the Dublin riots, McGregor called out the current Irish Government for their policies and accused them of showing a lack of care for the Irish people.

He has been very vocal on X, and a recent post saw him tease that he could run for president in the next elections. In a recent video, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan reacted to the news and explained why they would vote for him:

"I think that's a wonderful idea.......Conor McGregor has shown his head, and shown his hand, with an intention of running for political office. Let me tell you something about warriors okay, I don't know Conor, but Conor is a warrior...I would believe that Conor McGregor would be far more reluctant to send random Irish people to die in places like Iraq."

Take a look at the video:

The Tate brothers also stated that they are 25% Irish and their grandfather was born in Ireland. And if they were allowed to travel, they would fly to Ireland just to vote for McGregor.