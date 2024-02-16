"Bootleg McGregor from Wish" - Fans react to Ilia Topuria's final words to an "unfazed" Alexander Volkanovski during faceoff

Ilia Topuria's performance at the UFC 298 pre-fight press conference has sparked fan comparisons between him and former double champion Conor McGregor. Unfortunately, for the Spaniard, the comparisons were not made in a positive light, as fans likened him to a cheap knockoff of the Irishman.

One particular moment that had shades of McGregor's past was Topuria snatching Alexander Volkanovski's featherweight title in a manner similar to 'The Notorious' stealing José Aldo's belt back in the day at the UFC 189 pre-fight press conference. It is remembered as one of the Irishman's most iconic moments.

However, Topuria's attempt to replicate the same magic did not win the fans over in the manner he had hoped, sparking a wave of mockery in the comment section of an Instagram post regarding the incident.

One fan taunted Topuria for his antics.

"Ilia "Conor McGregor wannabe" Topuria"

Another fan described Topuria as a bootleg version of the Irishman.

"Topuria is when you order Bootleg McGregor from Wish... Volk looked unfazed throughout his temper tantrums like a disappointed father"

Others predicted that Topuria would crumble come fight night.

"Princess Ilia gunna crack like an egg"

Meanwhile, some comments found humor in Volkanovski's 'old man' character.

"New Mythical fighter unlocked, Grandpa Volk"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Ilia Topuria emulating Conor McGregor

This is not the first time that Topuria has been compared to McGregor. Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier felt that the Spaniard's rise bore similarities to the Irishman's for a number of reasons.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria has massive implications for both men

Neither Alexander Volkanovski nor Ilia Topuria can afford a loss come UFC 298. The Australian is battling against concerns around his age of 35, which almost always signals a fighter's decline in the lighter weight classes. Additionally, many believe he is returning too soon after being knocked out.

If he is knocked out by Topuria come fight night, it could cause irreparable damage. Meanwhile, the Spaniard has put tremendous pressure on himself, from predicting a first-round finish and already identifying as a UFC champion on his Instagram bio to taking pre-victory pictures with his foe's belt.

A loss would turn him into a laughingstock in the MMA world and derail his career in an extremely difficult way to recover from.