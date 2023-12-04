“Both fighters will come for the knockout” – Chatri Sityodtong says Rodtang and Takeru’s aggressive styles are a match made in heaven

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is convinced that the scheduled fight between superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa next month will be an absolute barnburner from start to finish.

Rodtang and Segawa will headline ONE 165 on January 28 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The two top fighters will battle it out in a flyweight kickboxing superfight at the event, which will mark ONE’s return to Japan after nearly five years.

Speaking during the press conference for the card, Chatri Sityodtong touted the showdown between ‘The Iron Man’ and ‘Natural Bone Crusher’ as a fight fans’ dream because of their aggressive style of fighting.

The ONE executive said:

“Takeru comes in with a massive aggressive style with a high KO percentage. Same thing for Rodtang. Both fighters come to bang, and both fighters will come for the knockout.”

Rodtang, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, was last in action in September, when he competed in an epic three-round catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai clash against fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9.

For his part, Takeru will be making his ONE debut after signing with the promotion earlier this year. Prior to joining his new home, he made history in K-1 by becoming the only fighter in the organization to win titles in three weight classes, namely super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight.

Chatri Sityodtong says Rodtang vs. Takeru is as massive as it gets

Chatri Sityodtong also said that the scheduled showdown between Rodtang and Takeru in January is massive on so many levels, and that fight fans should take heed.

The ONE Chairman and CEO views the clash as like no other that the two fighters have seen in their careers, including the Japanese superstar’s showdown against Tenshin Nasukawa last year.

He shared this during the press conference for ONE 165: Rodtang vs. Takeru in Japan, saying:

“For me, Rodtang vs. Takeru is the biggest fight, if not the same level of excitement around the world and Japan as Tenshin and Takeru did with ‘The Match.’ This one is ‘The International Global Superstar Match'.”

Takeru took on Tenshin in an all-Japanese clash, dubbed 'The Match', in June last year but lost by unanimous decision.

ONE 165 will be the promotion’s first live on-ground event in Japan since ONE Century in October 2019.