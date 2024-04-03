"Both fighters are winners" - Jonathan Di Bella reacts to massive Superlek vs Jonathan Haggerty megafight in the US

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy, like any fan, was greatly excited by ONE Championship's recent blockbuster announcement.

ONE had announced that ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion 'The General' Haggerty would defend his gold against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 at the upcoming ONE 168: Denver, ONE Championship's return to U.S. soil in 2024.

ONE 168: Denver goes down at the Ball Arena on September 6.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Di Bella shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight and could not contain his excitement.

The Canadian-Italian star said:

"I feel like it's going to be a good fight, especially since it's happening in the U.S. I'm excited. I'll be there watching ringside for sure, one hundred percent. I'm excited to see it. I don't mind who wins. I think it will be a good fight for the audience, and I don't care who wins. Both fighters are winners just going into that fight."

Well said from a true fan of the sport. Di Bella is right to be pumped for such a massive showdown between two of the greatest pound-for-pound strikers in the world today.

ONE 168: Denver also features a ONE women's atomweight MMA world title fight between champion Stamp Fairtex and no.2-ranked contender Denice Zamboanga.

Jonathan Di Bella to defend ONE strawweight kickboxing gold against Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 58

Before ONE 168 rolls around, Jonathan Di Bella is up next. The 27-year-old Canadian-Italian fighter defends his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand.

The two lock horns in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com.

