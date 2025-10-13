"Both of them want revenge" - Rukiya Anpo willing to face Tawanchai for right to rematch Masaaki Noiri

Rukiya Anpo has an interesting solution for determining who gets the next shot at ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri—a fight with Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The 29-year-old Japanese martial artist will make his promotional debut against Marat Grigorian in a featherweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Anpo was asked about the possibility of ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai coming in his way of a possible rematch against Noiri.

"It might be a good idea, because both of them want revenge on Noiri. Maybe they fight first to decide who's going to take revenge on Noiri first," Rukiya Anpo said via a translator.

The proposition makes sense considering both Anpo and Tawanchai have unfinished business with Noiri.

The Thai superstar was taken out by the Team Vasileus superstar during their interim world title tiff at ONE 172 in Saitama earlier this year, while Anpo fell to Noiri in a K-1 duel back in September 2021.

Before any potential clash with Tawanchai can materialize, 'Demolition Man' must first handle the dangerous Grigorian, a former three-time Glory kickboxing world champion.

A victory over the Armenian veteran would immediately establish Anpo as a serious threat in ONE Championship's featherweight kickboxing division and position him for bigger opportunities ahead.

Watch Rukiya Anpo's full interview with SCMP here:

Rukiya Anpo responds to Marat Grigorian calling him a clown

In the same interview with SCMP, Rukiya Anpo fired back at Grigorian, who described him as a clown during the event's official press conference last month.

"He doesn't know why Marat thinks that way. Anpo thinks he's kind of a foolish guy. There are a lot of things on his mind. He doesn't know which part Marat thinks makes him a clown," Anpo shared via a translator.

The featherweight kickboxing titans were involved in a heated verbal exchange that evening, and they've continued to send warning shots at one another in several clips and interviews online.

When the time for talking is over, both strikers should undoubtedly be ready to put on a show for the masses on one of the promotion's most star-studded fight cards ever.

Martial arts enthusiasts can secure their seats for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri here. Meanwhile, how-to-watch details will be available at watch.onefc.com.

