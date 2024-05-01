"Both of them will be better" - Smilla Sundell expects Tawanchai-Jo Nattawut II to outdo first war

Smilla Sundell has eyes on a fiesty world title rematch that will get underway in June, which sees Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut go toe-to-toe again.

They were able to produce an exciting match at ONE Fight Night 15 in October 2023, despite the late-notice preparation for both athletes.

Nattawut was a late replacement opponent for Tawanchai after Superbon pulled out of the card due to an injury. But the veteran pushed the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion to three action-packed rounds before receiving a unanimous decision defeat.

Eight months later, the two will meet each other again inside the ring with a complete camp and full preparation, as 'Smokin' Jo will be attempting to dethrone Tawanchai on June 7 for the co-main event of the ONE 167 card, which goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

For this reason, reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell believes that both striking maestros will display better performances that would eclipse their first meeting.

Smilla Sundell talked about this during her recent interview with ONE Championship and said:

"I don't know, because that first fight was really close. I think I'll have to rewatch it to give a good prediction. But it's been a few months already, so both of them will be better. It will be hard to tell."

Smilla Sundell and Tawanchai trained together recently ahead of world title fights

Ahead of their respective world title defenses, Smilla Sundell and Tawanchai shared the ring in a recent sparring session. This has paved the way for 'The Hurricane' to heap praise on the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative for having great techniques and being a nice guy.

Sundell is also set for her world title defense on May 3 against Natalia Diachkova and will be headlining the ONE Fight Night 22 card inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The ONE Fight Night 22 card and the ONE 167 event are available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on May 3 and June 7, respectively.