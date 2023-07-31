Boxing beauty Ebanie Bridges steals the show with fiery short dress at Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. - "Mamacita!!!"

Australian professional boxer Ebanie Bridges added star power to the thrilling Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. showdown in Las Vegas.

While witnessing Crawford's historic victory as the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era, Bridges caught the attention with her stunning dress at ringside. Bridges posted an image of her on Instagram, which became an instant hit with her fans, who praised her beauty and style.

Bridges captioned the post:

"Wow, what a fight! Blessed to be here in Vegas for such a mega fight. What a dominant performance from Crawford!"

Ebanie Bridges' fiery look earned praise from her fans, who were charmed by her elegance. One fan wrote:

Another fan hilariously wrote that Bridges' dress may have distracted Errol Spence Jr:

Yet another fan offered to marry the Australian boxer:

Check out some of the best reactions below:

At the recently concluded blockbuster boxing showdown against Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford proved that he's one of the best boxers of our generation. The 35-year-old boxer now holds all four major titles in two different weight classes, making him the undisputed champion of the welterweight division.

In a dominating performance, Crawford defeated Errol Spence Jr. via TKO, landing twice as many punches as his opponent. The remarkable victory also solidified his position as one of the greatest fighters in boxing history.

Ebanie Bridges reacts to Terence Crawford's "epic" victory over Errol Spence Jr.

In a historic moment that will be etched in boxing's annals, Terence Crawford delivered a boxing masterclass, defeating Errol Spence in a long-awaited unification bout.

Crawford stopped Spence in the ninth round to become the undisputed welterweight champion. The significance of this achievement cannot be overstated, as Crawford is the first fighter to hold all the recognized world titles at welterweight in nearly four decades.

His remarkable display of power, precision, and ring generalship left the sold-out crowd of 19,990 at the T-Mobile Arena in awe. Ebanie Bridges, who was in attendance for the event, was just as captivated by Crawford's performance as the rest of the combat sports world.

Speaking about Crawford's performance in an interview with Little Giant Boxing, Bridges stated:

"It was epic. I think everyone expected 'Bud'```````` to win but not like that. Just so dominant! I mean, that's Bud, right? Spence didn't look his best but then it must have been down to obviously 'Bud' just neutralizing him... His jab was so sharp. He was patient, didn't waste any shots, and was just being smart."

Catch Ebanie Bridges' comments below:

