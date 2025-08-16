Boxing tonight (August 16, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight begins with a trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Queensberry Promotions, DAZN, and Matchroom Boxing host an event at the ANB Arena, at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 8:00 PM A.S.T. (Arabia Standard Time).The headliner sees Moses Itauma take on his most daunting challenge yet, defending his WBA International and WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight titles against Dillian Whyte. Although undefeated, the champion is a young prospect testing himself against a far more seasoned foe.Whyte has faced the best of the best at heavyweight, and while Itauma has been nothing short of a destructive force in the division, he will need every tool in his arsenal to win. Elsewhere, in the co-main event, Nick Ball defends his WBA featherweight title against Sam Goodman.Back at heavyweight, Filip Hrgovic defends his WBO International heavyweight title against David Adeyele. The remaining three fights on the card all take place in the super featherweight division, with Hayato Tsutsumi putting his unbeaten record on the line against Qais Ashfaq.Meanwhile, Raymond Ford tests himself against Cuban sensation Abraham Nova. Finally, in the prelims, Mohammed Alakel looks to continue his hot streak as the hometown Saudi prospect by putting his undefeated record on the line against India's Yumnam Santosh Singh.Although Ford now faces Nova, he was originally scheduled to take on a different foe in Anthony Cacace for the IBO super featherweight title. Unfortunately for Ford, Cacace withdrew from the bout due to a back injury.The rest of boxing's offers this weekendThe other boxing card scheduled for this evening is a collaboration between Promociones Zanfer and ESPN Deportes, at Foros TV Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, at 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T. The event's original headliner was Argi Cortes vs. Andrew Moloney at super flyweight.Unfortunately, the matchup was scrapped after Moloney withdrew, reportedly out of frustration over the bout date being pushed back three times from July 19 to Aug. 9, to finally Aug. 16. Now, Cortes is facing a completely different opponent in Bairon Rodriguez.At featherweight, Jorge Ascanio takes on Rubén Lezama, while Nelson Salinas faces Juan Carlos González at welterweight.