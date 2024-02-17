Boxing Tonight (Feb, 17, 2024): What are the events lined up?

Is there any notable event related to boxing tonight? Unfortunately, fans of 'The Sweet Science' will be disappointed to know that there is no high-level card scheduled for Feb. 17. However, while there's nothing in the form of the sport in the expected sense, there is Redneck Brawl 5: Rednecks Invade Cincinnati.

Redneck Brawl is a unique phenomenon in that it does not feature any high-level fighters in the sport, or even any notable up-and-comers. Instead, it focuses on amateur fighters stepping into the squared circle to settle personal feuds, etc. in three-round, one-minute boxing matches that often end with wild exchanges.

The event is set for this evening, at 7:30 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 4:30 PM PT (Pacific Time). The pay-per-view can be purchased on the Redneck Brawl official website and viewed on the Redneck Brawl app, which can be downloaded on any iOS and Android devices, as well as PCs and MACs.

Furthermore, it can also be viewed on Roku, Apple TV, and FireTV. For now, fans of 'The Sweet Science' will have to be content with UFC 298, which takes place this evening, with the main card starting at 10:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 7:00 PM PT (Pacific Time), available exclusively on ESPN+.

Meanwhile, the prelims start at 8:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM PT (Pacific Time) and will be available on ESPN and ESPN+. The early prelims are at 6:30 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 3:30 PM PT (Pacific Time) on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Is there any notable news on the boxing front?

While there is no notable boxing event on Feb. 17, there is still news in the sport. Among the most stunning revelations is that football legend and former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney is reportedly in talks with Misfits Boxing, which, if true, would be among the most unexpected signings for the promotion.

Rooney is best known for being a footballer and one of the greatest players England has ever produced. However, some may not know that Manchester United's former No. 10 was once an amateur boxer who still trains in his spare time and almost ventured into professional fighting before finding football.