Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo have finally been able to resolve their rivalry after four fights. While the former was able to reclaim the UFC flyweight title, he revealed that he did not escape the fight without damage.

Speaking with McKenzie Pavacich of UFC in a post-fight interview, Moreno stated:

"The main focus for this fight was to control my brain, control my emotions, be very smart, be very close to my game plan, and that's it then that works. Maybe in the first round, he got me with a heel hook, and that affected my knee a little bit - hurts right now actually. He got me, maybe, in a guillotine, but I never was close. That's it. I feel very healthy."

Moreno was asked what his next chapter would be, he replied:

"Hey, I just want to be the guy who loves his job. I want to show that to the world, and I want the people to remember me for that."

Moreno was able to win both the battle and the war as the doctors stopped the fight following the third round due to Figueiredo's eye swelling shut. His victory at UFC 283 improved his record against his rival to 2-1-1 in the only tetralogy in UFC history. Following the fight, Figueiredo announced his intention to move up to the bantamweight division.

Daniel Cormier shares his thoughts on the Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo judges, stoppage

Although Brandon Moreno was able to emerge victorious over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283, his victory did not come without controversy.

There were calls for a no-contest as some fans felt the latter was poked in the eye. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier disagreed with that notion while also calling out the judges for awarding Figueiredo the second round.

Speaking on his YouTube channel following the card, the former double champ stated:

"Brandon Moreno just really distanced himself from Deiveson Figueiredo. He was beating him in every single way. He was beating him in every single area of mixed martial arts. Once again, the judges f**ked up. They had Deiveson winning round two when in reality, Deiveson didn't win round two."

'DC' continued:

"Deiveson got taken down, he was controlled for two and a half minutes, got outstruck in that round, and somehow, the judges scored the round for Deiveson Figueiredo. Once again, proving the point that sometimes the judging is all messed up in mixed martial arts, but the right guy won and I was so happy that they didn't call it a no-contest or nothing because they thought it was an illegal strike."

There have been plenty of calls for changes to the scoring system, and even some calls for judges to be held accountable by publicly explaining their decisions.

