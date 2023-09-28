Brazilian fans bombard Islam Makhachev's promo for UFC 294 with messages of Charles Oliveira's redemption

Brazilian MMA fans have backed Charles Oliveira after Islam Makhachev posted a promo picture for their upcoming UFC 294 bout.

Makhachev and Oliveira are set to run it back next month in the main event in Abu Dhabi on October 21 for the lightweight title. It will be almost a year to the day from their first bout when they step into the octagon, which first saw the Russian fighter dominate 'do Bronx' before submitting him in the second round via an arm triangle.

Charles Oliveira has since bounced back to winning ways with a spectacular performance against Beneil Dariush, knocking out the contender in the first round. Meanwhile, Makhachev successfully defended his title for the first time against Alexander Volkanovski, taking home the victory via unanimous decision in a Fight of the Year contender clash at UFC 284.

Ahead of their rematch next month, Islam Makhachev took to Instagram with a promo photo for the fight. He captioned the post:

"Dagestan Mountains vs Brazilian Jungles #part2 #ufcabudhabi"

Brazilian MMA fans and fans of Charles Oliveira have since flooded the comments section, with many hoping the rematch will see the submission artist once again be the lightweight champion. One fan wrote:

"Charles redemption"

One fan's comment

A Brazilian MMA fan added:

"The Jungle unites us and the Jungle when you snatch you pay dearly. This is Brazil" [Translated to English]

A Brazilian MMA fan's reaction

Check out more reactions below:

More fan reactions on Instagram

Mateusz Gamrot predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot recently gave his prediction for the highly anticipated rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.

This past weekend, Gamrot picked up the biggest win of his career in somewhat unfortunate circumstances after facing Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79. Their main event clash looked to be heading into a fierce contest before Fiziev suffered a serious knee injury in the second round, handing Gamrot the win via a TKO (knee injury).

'Gamer' was asked for his prediction to Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2 in the post-fight presser. Gamrot replied that he expects the rematch to play out like their first fight:

"My prediction is the result will be the same like last time that Islam defends his belt. And I can wait for Charles Oliveira till next year [2024]. Doesn't matter – maybe March, maybe April, maybe May. I will be ready for him. And I wanna fight with him."

Catch Gamrot's comments here:

Expand Tweet