BREAKING: Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos set to be first-ever women's unified title bout contested over 12 three-minute rounds

Amanda Serrano took to Twitter to make a huge announcement of her next fight against Danila Ramos. She added that it would be a 12-round affair - the first ever in women's championship boxing.

Serrano tweeted:

"This one is to show the world that anything a man can do, a woman can to. This one is to show we equal. This one is for boxing. Championship Boxing. Orlando Florida I can’t wait to make history with you. Live on DAZN for the world to see. @dazn @CelsiusOfficial @cariberoyale"

The majority of Serrano's championship bouts have been set for 10 rounds. In her most recent contest, she went the distance in a rematch with Heather Hardy.

Amanda Serrano has become one of the most talked about female fighters around. Given her professional relationship with Jake Paul's company, Most Valuable Promotions, she has been on some of the most high-profile cards in recent history.

Moreover, Serrano has been a role model for women in combat sports and in sports in general, and in her next fight, will be taking things to the next level.

Going 12 rounds is certainly an arduous and gruelling task, but Serrano will look to meet that challenge head on as she faces Daniela Ramos on October 27th in Orlando, FL.

Amanda Serrano initially called out Katie Taylor

After her announcement went public, Amanda Serrano took to Twitter to reveal that she initially had a different opponent in mind for the historic matchup.

She tweeted:

"This is Giving back to my sport! Did it with the money by getting the first Million dollar purse, Katie turned me down on doing the 12x3 minutes but my Mandatory is Game"

Serrano was referring to Katie Taylor, the undisputed lightweight champion in women's boxing. The two faced off in a historic bout for women's boxing in April of 2022. The fight was an extremely close affair, with Taylor getting the nod via split decision.

Serrano campaigned for the first fight to be 12 3-minute rounds, but was turned down by Taylor then as well.