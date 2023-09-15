Breaking: Exciting light heavyweight clash added to rumored December UFC event in China 

According to reports, the UFC will be heading back to China in December. Their first card in mainland China saw Michael Bisping face Kelvin Gastelum in the main event, in front of a sold-out crowd.

Now, journalist Marcel Dorff has shared the news that an exciting light heavyweight clash between Chinese fighter Zhang Mingyang and Brazilian Brendson Ribeiro has been added to the card.

"Zhang Mingyang will fight Brendson Ribeiro at #UFCChina on December 9th. (first rep. @AgFight) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2023"

Zhang 'Mountain Tiger' Mingyang is a light heavyweight prospect with an impressive record of 16-6. He is riding a nine-fight win streak, and made his way to the UFC through the Road to UFC.

The Road to UFC is the promotion's platform in Asia by which they recruit talent from the continent. Mingyang beat George Tokkos via first round T/KO to secure his contract.

His opponent, Brendson Ribeiro, holds a formidable record of 15-5, and will also be making his UFC debut. Ribeiro earned his contract via Dana White's Contender Series, where he beat fellow Brazilian, Bruno Lopes via T/KO in the very first round.

UFC looking to put together Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan to headline UFC China

There have also been rumors that the main event of UFC China will see arguably the two biggest Chinese stars in the promotion facing off against each other.

Zhang Weili, who became the first Chinese fighter to become a champion, is incredibly popular, not just in her native China, but globally as well. Rumors suggest that she will defend her strawweight title against the surging Yan Xiaonan when the premier MMA promotion heads back to China.

Yan Xianon, speaking on the MMA Hour, revealed that the fight is currently in the works.

The fight does make sense as Yan Xiaonan is currently riding a two-fight win streak. Weili, on the other hand, was successful in her recent title defense against Amanda Lemos.

Weili is on a three-fight win streak, and will look to make her second successful title defense against Yan Xiaonan if the fight does end up taking place.