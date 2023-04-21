Breaking: Fight removed from UFC Vegas 72 and added to UFC Vegas 73

UFC Vegas 72 has seen a fight taken off its card as a women's strawweight bout has been moved to another upcoming Vegas event.

April 29's Fight Night has already seen major changes. Top-ranked bantamweights Song Yadong and Ricky Simon were originally set to face off at UFC Vegas 71. The pair were then bumped into the new Fight Night main event slot due to an injury to Renato Moicano.

The changes have since continued, as MMA journalist Marcel Dorff confirmed that women's strawweights Emily Ducote and Polyana Viana, originally scheduled to fight on April 29, will instead lock horns next month. The pair are now set to clash on May 20, in a Fight Night headlined by Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana's rematch.

Dorff wrote:

"Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana removed and now booked for #UFCVegas73 on May 20th."

The changes mark a chaotic few days for Dana White and his team as major cards were announced before subsequent alterations were deemed necessary. The biggest change in proceedings is Charles Oliveria's injury, which forced him and Beneil Dariush out of next month's UFC 288 card.

The pair have since been rebooked for UFC 289, and their original co-main event slot has been filled by welterweights Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad going head-to-head on May 6.

Tom Aspinall wants to headline UFC London card in July

As per Dana White's recent announcements, the organization would indeed be returning to English shores once again.

White had originally wanted the card to feature Leon Edwards, but the welterweight champion has ruled himself out of fighting this summer. With no main event yet in sight, returning British heavyweight star Tom Aspinall has thrown his name into the mix.

Aspinall is looking to make amends for himself and fans after his disappointment in his home country last time out. Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes main evented the second of London's two Fight Nights last year, but the 30-year-old suffered a freak knee injury just 15 seconds into the bout.

Now back to full fitness, Aspinall stated that he's ready to fight once again. He wrote on Twitter:

"Leon Edwards says he doesn't wanna fight in July and wants to fight in Abu Dhabi in October. I'm happy to take the main event slot or further down the card, I'm easy. @MarcinTybura keeps saying he is ready also."

