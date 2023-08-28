"Breathtaking" - A pout-lipped Brittney Palmer turns heads posing in a crop top and denims inside her art studio 

Brittney Palmer has earned her place as one of the most renowned figures in the UFC as an octagon girl. Her remarkable presence has captured the hearts of MMA fans.

Since she joined the UFC as an octagon girl in 2011, Palmer has played an important role in elevating the spectacle of live UFC events. She has also built a strong fanbase, who support her in her artistic endeavors.

With over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, her posts offer glimpses into her life and serve as a way for fans to connect with her on a more personal level.

Most recently, Brittney Palmer posted an image on Instagram inside her art studio, donning a lettuce trim button front crop tee and mid-rise denim. She captioned the post:

"Forget the rules."

The post garnered the attention of her fans, with one fan writing:

"You are absolutely gorgeous. You are a goddess."

Another fan commented:

"Stunning miss."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Get a hold of yourself [with a heart emoji]."

Check out some of the best reactions below:

[Images via: @brittneypalmer on Instagram]

Brittney Palmer dismisses the notion that octagon girls make more money than UFC fighters

The ongoing debate surrounding fighter compensation in the UFC has led to discussions about octagon girls like Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste allegedly earning more than a lot of the fighters under the UFC banner.

While fighter pay continues to be a contentious topic in the MMA community, attention has also turned to the lucrative earnings that the octagon girls reportedly demand. This contrast in earnings has sparked conversations about the distribution of revenue and the value attributed to various roles within the UFC. It has also fueled a broader discourse on equity and recognition for the contributors to the sport's overall appeal.

Addressing the notion in a past episode of The Residency Podcast, Brittney Palmer stated:

"Not as much [money] as they say we do. They say we make a lot and I'm like I wish! We do not make nearly as much as they're saying. Also, whatever numbers that they're pulling, I'm dying to know how they're finding it. They say ring girls make more than UFC fighters and they base it off on per fight, but maybe not how many fights we work a year."

She added that it takes the octagon girls 13 to 14 live events to make as much money as the reports claim that they make.

Catch Palmer's comments below:

