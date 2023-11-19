Brendan Allen wants a spot on UFC 300 after calling out Khamzat Chimaev

UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen is eyeing a title eliminator fight at the milestone UFC 300 event.

Allen showcased an incredibly well-rounded game in the recently concluded UFC Vegas 82 event. Going against a lethal submission artist in Paul Craig, the 27-year-old emerged victorious by submission due to a rear naked choke in round three.

During the octagon interview, Allen called out No. 9 ranked Khamzat Chimaev, who recently won a closely contested three-rounder against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, along with Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.

Watch Brendan Allen's full octagon interview below:

While speaking to the media during the post-fight press conference, Allen demanded a title eliminator fight on the milestone UFC 300 event scheduled to take place in April 2024.

Interestingly, Allen noted that he does not prefer a specific opponent as long as the UFC promises him a title shot with the win. He said:

“Whoever makes Hunter Campbell and Dana White say, that's who we're fighting. Whoever they say, ‘if you win this, you're guaranteed a title shot’. That's who we're fighting. Name doesn't matter. I worked my a** off to get here.”

Allen added:

“I sacrificed so much to get here in my personal life and every other part of my life. I'm going to go home, go hunting, I'm gonna be a dad and I'm going to have a good time. We're going to enjoy the holidays and come April, hopefully around that time, around UFC 300, I'm coming! 2024 ‘And New!’ I still stand by that!”

Watch Allen make the statement in the video below:

Expand Tweet

The win over Paul Craig has extended 'All In's' winning streak to six. Five of these wins have come by submission. Middleweight division has been a stronghold of strikers since its inception. Brendan Allen, Khamzat Chimaev and Bo Nickal can make a huge impact on the middleweight title picture with their grappling prowess.