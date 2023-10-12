Brendan Schaub says Stamp Fairtex is a huge pull even in the west: “She is a bona fide superstar out here”

ONE Championship three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex is a certified killer and a global superstar - this is what podcast host, former MMA fighter, and stand-up comedian Brendan Schaub said of the Thai superstar after she accomplished what most can only dream of in the sport last month.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion put in one of her best displays yet inside the circle and extinguished No.2-ranked contender Ham Seo Hee via TKO to finally lay claim to the MMA world title that previously eluded her.

From being a one-dimensional striker to a complete MMA fighter in slightly over five years is no easy task, and Brendan Schaub believes her ability to mesmerize the audience with unique performances and a positive attitude outside the circle only makes her deserving of a spot right there at the top.

The former UFC heavyweight had this to say about Stamp on his podcast, Thiccc Boy:

“How good is Stamp Fairtex? And the story leading up to this is when they posted Angela Lee retiring and when she had to go tell Stamp like ‘Hey, this is going to be for the legit belt.’ And Stamp was like ‘Oh my god. I’m gonna try my best, try my best’. And she kept crying. I keep telling you guys this, if you get a chance to watch Stamp Fairtex, you think she’s just big in the Asian market. She is a bona fide superstar out here.”

Having kept a close eye on ONE Championship’s on-ground debut in the U.S., the 40-year-old knew that she was a bona fide superstar from the moment she arrived at the sold-out 1stBank Center, where she was surprisingly well-received by the passionate martial arts fans on her way to a crushing victory over Alyse Anderson.

That was once again evident when Stamp claimed the coveted strap last month at ONE Fight Night 14 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Not many fighters, let alone those who primarily compete in Asia, have that pull in the western side of the market. Stamp has proven otherwise, and clearly, Schaub knows the Fairtex Training Center affliate packs that wow factor every time she competes inside the circle.