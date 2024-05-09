British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison leaving no stone unturned with Katsuki Kitano, Seksan fights lined up

Liam Harrison is raring to go now that he has two fights booked in for his long-awaited comeback. The striking veteran knows that he may only have a few more bouts left in him, so whilst he won't be here for a long time, he's here for a good one.

Harrison has been spending time on the sidelines ever since he clashed with Nong-O Hama back at ONE on Prime Video 1, where the bout ended in a devastating injury.

'Hitman' has been working hard to get himself back in fighting shape but there have been many twists and turns on the road to recovery. His planned return has been pushed back several times and he's admitted that there was a time when it looked like he may never make a comeback.

At ONE 167 and ONE 168, the fans are in for a treat when the fan favorite gets to do what he is best at, putting on incredible striking contests.

With preparations underway for his return fight against Katsuki Kitano and subsequent all-legends clash with Seksan, Liam Harrison told the South China Morning Post that he is fired up to get back in there:

"I'm excited myself, been a f***ing long road back to this point. But yeah, we're here now, mate. So yeah, I'm doing good, training's going well, and I'm just looking forward to the next two big fights."

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison knows that time is short

Anyone who has followed his recovery process knows that Liam Harrison lives and breathes the sport that he has dedicated his life to.

However, all good things must come to an end, and two years out due to injury will not have extended Harrison's career despite how well he believes he is performing in the gym.

He has said openly that his trip to Denver to compete against a fellow fan favorite in Seksan could be his last dance.

If this is set to be the final chapter in the career of 'Hitman', don't take it for granted because you'll miss him when he's gone.

Harrison returns to face Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167, live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.