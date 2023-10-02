British promoter Eddie Hearn predicts staggering PPV buy figures for KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes that DAZN’s revenue model will push the PPV buys for KSI vs. Tommy Fury beyond a whopping 1 million in the United Kingdom.

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI is set to take on Tommy Fury in Misfits Boxing and DAZN’s October 14 pay-per-view event. It will be co-headlined by the grudge match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Eddie Hearn discussed the state of boxing in the United Kingdom and the USA during a recent media interaction with Seconds Out. While speaking about DAZN’s pay-per-view model and how it impacts the commercial aspect of boxing, Hearn stated:

“I’m not sure how much legs there’s in pay-per-view beyond big, big fights to consistently hit numbers. But no, not from DAZN… Because it’s a different model, you know. They say the main reason that the PPV model was introduced with DAZN was that o they could bring those big fights to DAZN.”

He added:

“If you want AJ on your platform, you need that functionality. They brought in that functionality and it allows them to do those big fights. KSI against Tommy Fury is a good example. I know it’s not necessarily our cup of tea. But it’s massive, massive! Could do a million buys on DAZN.”

Watch Eddie Hearn make the statement from the 5:43 mark of the video below:

MMA megastar is excited to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury

Influencer boxing was heavily criticized for its irrelevance in the competitive sphere of professional boxing when it initially came about. However, these events have found a separate fan base and many high-profile combat sport athletes have also been involved in it.

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was recently asked to share his thoughts on KSI vs. Tommy Fury. McGregor responded:

“I'm interested to see it, I’m looking forward to watching it.”

But the ‘Notorious’ also referred to the fight as a ‘side hustle’ in a typical brash manner that he is known for.

Watch him make the statement below:

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor has been called out by influencer boxing stars like Jake Paul in the past. The 35-year-old is in the final phase of his professional MMA career. It will be interesting to see if he enters the influencer boxing circuit post-retirement.

KSI vs. Tommy Fury has been sanctioned as a professional boxing contest and both athletes have undergone VADA drug testing heading into the fight and will be monitored on a regular basis. The event will take place on October 14, 2023, at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates