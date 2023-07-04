British superstar Liam Harrison sets sights on Italy for seminar tour

Liam Harrison is scheduled to travel to Rimini, Italy, for his Muay Thai seminar tour.

‘Hitman’ is accustomed to actively hosting Muay Thai seminars. Unfortunately, he was unable to educate fans for several months after suffering a severe knee injury against Nong-O Hama in August 2022.

Now that he’s almost fully healed, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender has continued his worldwide Muay Thai seminar tour. Harrison recently posted a video on Instagram of him teaching a room full of students, with the caption announcing his upcoming dates in Italy:

“Details ….Another great day teaching today alongside @andybadco1 ….next stop for me is Rimini Italy for 2 seminars on Friday and Saturday 👊🏻 #muaythai #seminars #details #liamharrisontraining”

Harrison made his ONE Championship debut in December 2018. After losing his first two fights at featherweight, the Leeds native moved down to bantamweight, leading to back-to-back first-round knockouts.

In August 2022, Harrison failed to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion against then-world titleholder Nong-O Hama. After a long and treacherous recovery process, ‘Hitman’ is expected to fight later this year, with October being the targeted month.

It’s unclear who Harrison is expected to fight in his return to the Circle, but one thing is certain: the 37-year-old is focused on getting back to a world title shot. Luckily for ‘Hitman,’ there is a new bantamweight Muay Thai king who would be a phenomenal stylistic matchup.

On April 21, Jonathan Haggerty knocked out Nong-O to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai crown. Harrison engaged in back-and-forth banter with Haggerty over the last few months, but only time will tell if the must-see matchup is scheduled next.

Poll : 0 votes