Brittney Palmer shows off toned physique in workout attire - "Retired or not, still getting after it"

Brittney Palmer recently took to social media to show off her toned physique.

After cementing herself as one of the most prominent ring girls in the industry, Palmer recently retired from her role following the completion of UFC 296. Having worked with the organization for over a decade, she received a number of accolades in the process and won the 'Ring Card Girl of the Year' award six times.

Brittney Palmer announced her retirement during the World MMA Awards ceremony on December 14, 2023, and said:

"This weekend will be my last event and I'm so absolutely grateful for this unforgettable experience. I travelled the world, met some incredible people, I met some of my fun friends. I will forever appreciate the memories and I'm so excited for the future. Thank you to the UFC, Dana White and all the fans for this incredible honor. I'm truly blessed to be part of this journey. I love you guys."

While one would assume Brittney Palmer to take well-deserved rest post her retirement, that is seemingly not the case. Palmer is still working hard to keep herself in shape post-retirement. She recently took to Instagram to post a story of herself while working out and said:

"Retired or not, still getting after it!"

Brittney Palmer recalls her near-death experience

Former UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer hasn't been shy to speak about her past. In an interview with SunSport, she spoke about the profound impact of a near-fatal car accident she suffered at the age of 21. She recalled how it shattered her reality and said:

"When I was 21, I was hit by a car and I was unable to walk for three months. During that period, I started to realize that everything I thought was completely not it. Everyone who I thought were my friends were not my friends because we just worked together."

Facing months of recovery, Palmer opted for a unique path. The former UFC ring girl revealed that instead of traditional therapy or painkillers, she turned to art and it reignited a hidden passion. She said:

"In the way of rehabilitating, I began to paint, which is something I hadn't done since high school. I wasn't going to take painkillers, I wasn't going to do the therapy, I was going to sit and paint. I fell so in love with it; I just couldn't imagine dancing again."