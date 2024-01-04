Brittney Palmer shares childhood photo in "divinely beautiful" transition reel; stuns fans posing in white lace

Brittney Palmer stunned her fans on social media with her recent transition reel.

Considered one of the most famous octagon girls, Palmer announced her retirement in December 2023. She was a part of the promotion for over a decade and, in the process, won the Ringcard Girl of the Year award five times.

Thanks to her time in the UFC and her multifaceted career, Palmer has built a massive following on social media. Her fans are well aware that she is no stranger to turning heads, and her recent post is no exception.

Palmer recently took to Instagram to post a transition reel where she included a picture from her childhood. Take a look at the post below:

Reacting to the post, fans were quick to fill the comment section expressing admiration for the former UFC ring girl. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Brittney Palmer recalls her near-fatal accident at the age of 21

Brittney Palmer's career started at the age of 18 when she started working as a magician's assistant and a burlesque dancer in Las Vegas. However, she had a near-fatal accident at the age of 21, which changed the trajectory of her career.

During an interview with SunSport last year, Palmer recalled the time when she grew out of love for dancing after starting to paint during her recovery. The former UFC ring girl claimed that she did not take painkillers and go to therapy; instead, she just sat and painted. She said:

"When I was 21 I was hit by a car and I was unable to walk for three months. During that period I started to realize that everything I thought was completely not it. Everyone who I thought were my friends were not my friends because we just worked together.

"In the way of rehabilitating, I began to paint, which is something I hadn't done since high school. I wasn't going to take painkillers, I wasn't going to do the therapy, I was going to sit and paint. I fell so in love with it, I just couldn't imagine dancing again."